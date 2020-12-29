After Megan Suri, another Indian American actor has joined the second season of the hit Netflix drama, “Never Have I Ever.”
Utkarsh Ambudkar has been cast in a recurring role in the coming-of-age comedy, according to Deadline.
“Never Have I Ever” is created by Indian American executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.
This 10-episodic series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, 17, plays the lead role of Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.
Ambudkar, said Deadline, will play Mr. Kulkarni, the “coolest” teacher on staff at Sherman Oaks High. He teaches English and he and Devi are buddies.
In Season 2, Ramakrishnan will reprise her role as Devi alongside returning cast members, including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.
Ambudkar, whose freestyle rap at the 92nd annual Academy Awards turned heads in Hollywood, has long been a part of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (“Hamilton”) improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme.
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” a new film chronicling the group’s journey, is available to stream on Hulu.
