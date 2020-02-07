Mindy Kaling speaks onstage at the 22nd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills, Calif; Utkarsh Ambudkar attends New York Comic Con in support of “Free Guy” at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Oct. 3, 2019 in New York City. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for CDGA; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox)