The 2020 Academy Awards are just around the corner and while the ceremony will be hostless, just like in 2019, a ton of celebs will add stardust on that stage as presenters.
Indian American actors Mindy Kaling and Utkarsh Ambudkar are the presenters this year alongside Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Jane Fonda, Keanu Reeves, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Salma Hayek, Mahershala Ali, Timothée Chalamet, Steve Martin, Mark Ruffalo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Penélope Cruz, Spike Lee, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig, Ray Romano, Brie Larson, Diane Keaton, Gal Gadot, and Natalie Portman, and several other A-listers.
“Guess what? Ya girl is joining the stage at the 92nd Oscars,” Kaling posted on social media. “Very excited to present and join an evening recognizing so many talented friends and colleagues.”
Indian American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan’s “St. Louis Superman,” a 28-minute documentary on former Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., is among five nominees competing for the Oscars 2020 in the documentary short subject category. Other documentaries vying for the award are “In the Absence,” “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl),” “Life Overtakes Me” and “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”
The award-winning film from MTV Documentary films shows how Rep. Bruce Franks, Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representatives, must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2UvTQeV)
The 92nd Oscars will be held Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif., and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
