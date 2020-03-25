Indian American actress Agneeta Thacker, who has appeared in shows such as “Chicago P.D.” “Instinct” and “The Blacklist,” has landed a big project.
She is set for a recurring role in “Dash and Lily,” Netflix’s 2020 romantic comedy series from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and Nick Jonas’ Image 32, reports Deadline.
Based on the YA book series “Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares” by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the eight-episode holiday comedy revolves around cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis).
“A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected,” read its official synopsis.
Thacker, as per Deadline, will play Priya, an “Upper East Side party girl and frenemy to Dash.”
Joe Tracz is the writer, executive producer and showrunner for “Dash and Lily.”
Thacker played a key role in Indian American filmmaker Saila Kariat’s critically-acclaimed film, “The Valley,” which spotlighted anxiety and depression in young adults. The 2018 film revolves around an affluent Indian American entrepreneur, Neal Kumar, his wife Roopa and his daughters Monica and Maya (Thacker) who reside in the high octane, technologically driven culture that is Silicon Valley. His ambitious, affluent life appears idyllic from the exterior; however, when his daughter Maya tragically commits suicide, the fractured nature of his interior life becomes apparent to himself and those around him. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/38FZyOU)
Her upcoming projects include the feature, “Iké Boys,” which also stars Indian American actors Ronak Gandhi and Sanjana Rajagopalan. Gandhi’s credits include “2 Broke Girls” and “Lucifer.” This appears to be Rajagopalan’s first project.
