LOS ANGELES – Indian American actress and beauty pageant winner Emily Shah has joined the heartwarming family drama film, “Jungle Cry,” produced by Bollywood Hollywood Production, and set in Mumbai, Wales and London.
The former Miss New Jersey, and youngest contestant to hold the title, joins Abhay Deol (“The Field”), Stewart Wright (“Doctor Who”), Julian Lewis Jones (“Invictus,” “Bank Job”)and Rugby World Cup referee Nigel Owens, along with the World Rugby Union, Swansea University and the nearly 150-year-old rugby team ‘Scarlets’.
Shah, the daughter of Hollywood film executive Prashant Shah, recently graduated from California State University in entertainment media management with credentials as assisting the director for “Fast and Furious 7,” “Captain America,” “Run All Night” (with Liam Neeson) and Clint Eastwood on “Jersey Boys.”
“It is a great honor to be the lead actress in a true story for both India and Wales,” said Shah, according to a press release. “Since my modelling days I have been a supporter to end polio with UNICEF, so it’s only natural to continue to give back with this film. The outpouring of support by the entire World Rugby Union community in Wales and London, for the film, has been incredible.”
Directed by Sagar Ballary, “Jungle Cry” is the true story of the Jungle Crows team of 12 young tribal Indian boys from extreme tribal regions of India, who played sports barefoot, and went on to win the coveted U14 Rugby World Cup in England.
The journey of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, which provides free accommodation, food, healthcare, and education from kindergarten to post-graduation, based in Odisha, India; along with the true story of MBE Paul Walsh as a British rugby coach; Indian coach Rudraksh Jena, played by Abhay Deol; and the team from their small town of Bhubaneshwar to the Welsh stadium capital of Rugby, competing for the World Cup, is captured in the film.
“Jungle Cry” anticipates a summer 2019 release.
In an earlier interview with India-West (see https://bit.ly/2DNmrF8), Shah explained why she used the medium of pageants to make a mark. “Pageantry helps women find themselves, what they stand for, and the change they can make with their title,” she said in the email to India-West.
The young actress has modeled Sherri Hill designs in several pageants. “Pageants build a lot of character,” she told India-West. “They allow you to dig deep into the person you are and what you stand for.”
