Indian American actress Lakshmi Devy dons multiple hats in the forthcoming socially relevant film, “When the Music Changes.”
Devy, who is known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam movies, is attached to the film as a writer, director, and lead actor.
“When the Music Changes” is based on real-life incidents and unprecedented violence and atrocities faced by women in the contemporary world, stated a press release.
Renowned Hollywood actor-director John Turturro is on-board the movie as its executive producer.
“I must say I was very impressed, and disturbed, in a good way,” Deccan Herald quoted Turturro as saying when asked about the massive impact of the film. “To pull it off is an accomplishment, especially wearing so many different hats as director, writer, and actor. It’s a worthy and important subject matter which takes all shapes and forms in so many different cultures. I thought the visual elements were strong and the storytelling too.”
From being a medical graduate to then realizing that acting was her calling and later evolving into a screenplay writer and subsequently turning to direction, Devy’s journey has been quite adventurous. The actress, who was born in New York, raised in Kerala and later pursued college education in Chennai, has also started a production house in the U.S. called FiDi Talkies LLC.
“I named it after the Financial District here in Manhattan, New York, as it is one of my favorite places,” Devy said. ‘Daro Mat’ is the first production under my banner. Apart from producing it, I’ve also written the screenplay as well as acted in it.”
Devy also described her new film as an eye-opener not only for her but for everyone. She said she believes that this film was a journey of learning not only as a filmmaker but also as a human being which inspires her towards “changing our outdated patriarchal mindsets and traditions.”
Devy told The Times of India that the film deals with the physical and emotional abuse one goes through after a sexual assault.
“The incidence of rape cases, in which women of all age groups — from babies to older women — get affected, has always upset me. The most unfortunate thing is, the society conveniently blames the girls for it, for their dressing style, for drinking alcohol... What’s more appalling is, it’s 2020, and we are still worried about women’s honor!” she told the publication.
“We complain about getting attacked physically, but someone who has been sexually attacked is not free to talk about it. We often talk about culture and many express their concern over aping the West, but I’d say, we need to reboot our own culture, a 2.0 version of our culture, for the betterment of society. We need to send out a message that a sexual assault or molestation or verbal abuse is not okay, and the perpetrators need to be severely punished,” she added.
“When the Music Changes,” which was filmed in Hyderabad before the lockdown, is expected to release sometime in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.