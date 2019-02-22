ABC, which had earlier given a put pilot commitment to a single-camera comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by “New Girl” alumna Hannah Simone, has now ordered a pilot for that comedy, according to a report in Deadline.
The comedy, from ABC Studios, is inspired by the Indian American actress’ non-traditional family.
Written and executive produced by Simone and former “New Girl” co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the untitled project centers on Hannah (Simone) and her Indian American immigrant father who have been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path, according to the report. “This new chapter will either make them crazy close — or just crazy,” it said.
Simone was born in London to an Indian father and a half Greek, half German-Italian mother.
Coming off a seven-year run as a series regular on Fox’s “New Girl,” Deadline notes that Simone has been among the most “sought-after” actresses for pilots.
Simone has been documenting the progress of the show on Instagram. In one of her posts, she introduced her father as “a man who never gave up and never stopped dreaming,” and in another, she shared how grateful she was to be able to tell this story.
“That’s me. That’s tiny me. This half Indian girl growing up in North America with her weird amazing funny family. I can’t believe this little girl who didn’t see herself in any mainstream platform ever had the courage to move to LA all alone with this insane dream to try and tell her story.... and now my sweet brothers @alcuth and @mattfusfeld and I get to shoot this pilot and actually do that,” she wrote on Instagram alongside her childhood photo. “Thank you thank you thank you @abcnetwork and studio for helping changing the landscape for women of color. I’m in shock...” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2BmjQPP)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.