So much gorgeousness in one frame! Indian American actress Hannah Simone and English actress Elizabeth Hurley will be playing a mother-daughter duo in an as-yet untitled CBS comedy pilot.
In addition to starring, the two will also serve as producers on the show, according to Variety.
In the show, when Penelope’s (Simone) career takes off at exactly the same time as her husband Josh’s (not yet cast), they call on Penelope’s young single mom, Georgia (Hurley), to help raise their son, but what they find is Georgia needs more raising than their kid, said Variety.
Penelope is further described as a smart, hard-working producer at a sports TV network, wife to airline pilot Josh, and mother of their challenging toddler, Levi. Georgia is said to be in her late 40s but looks and acts much younger. Fun-loving and a bit immature, she doesn’t have the best judgment, especially when it comes to men. Georgia had Penelope when she was 17, and although she was a warm and loving single mom, their roles have reversed a bit now that Penelope is an adult. When Georgia becomes the babysitter to Penelope’s toddler, she might get a chance to redeem herself, but then again chaos tends to follow her.
The much-in demand actress took to Instagram to share the news with a post that read: “Well last year I produced and starred in a network comedy about my Dad so it seems fitting that this year it’s about my Mom, otherwise Christmas dinner was gonna be hella awkward. Could not be more excited to work on such a personal and funny show with the most wonderful people.”
The network comedy that Simone – who was born in London to an Indian father and a half Greek, half German-Italian mother – is talking about is from ABC Studios, and is inspired by the actress’ non-traditional family.
Written and executive produced by Simone and former “New Girl” co-executive producer Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, the untitled project centers on Hannah (Simone) and her Indian American immigrant father who have been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s in a dead-end job and he reveals his marriage is over, they’re starting over together and each finding a new path, according to the report. “This new chapter will either make them crazy close — or just crazy,” as per Deadline.
The “New Girl” alum has been documenting the progress of the show on Instagram, sometimes sharing pictures. In one of her posts, she introduced her father as “a man who never gave up and never stopped dreaming,” and in another, she shared how grateful she was to be able to tell this story. British Pakistani actor Art Malik plays Simone’s father in the project starring, co-written and executive produced by her.
“That’s me. That’s tiny me. This half Indian girl growing up in North America with her weird amazing funny family. I can’t believe this little girl who didn’t see herself in any mainstream platform ever had the courage to move to LA all alone with this insane dream to try and tell her story.... and now my sweet brothers @alcuth and @mattfusfeld and I get to shoot this pilot and actually do that,” she wrote on Instagram alongside her childhood photo. “Thank you thank you thank you @abcnetwork and studio for helping changing the landscape for women of color. I’m in shock...” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3a0MPaN)
