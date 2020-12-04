After winning the People’s Choice Award for the ‘Best Comedy Show of 2020,’ the cast of “Never Have I Ever” is hard at work on Season 2, which features a new face, Megan Suri.
Netflix recently announced the casting of the Indian American actress in the next season on Twitter via a video featuring the entire cast.
Suri plays Aneesa, a new student at Sherman Oaks High, whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Devi Vishwakumar, aka Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
“I couldn’t have imagined being welcomed into a new show and family any better - you all are so sweet and I wish I could hug you all. This support means the world to me, THANK YOU,” Suri wrote on Twitter.
Suri was last seen in ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” in which she played Simryn, the daughter of Mina, portrayed by Indian actress Preity Zinta. The episode featuring Zinta and Indian actor Vir Das was titled, “Magic Motor Inn.”
Suri’s previous credits include HBO’s “The Brink,” Netflix’s “Atypical,” and the feature films, “Valentine’s Day” and “The Miseducation of Bindu.”
“Never Have I Ever” is created by Indian American executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.
Kaling, speaking recently at a PaleyFest event, said filming on the second season was going well despite the pandemic, according to Deadline. “There was no hesitation to get back to work, the cast (of teenagers) were all so excited to get back to work, Covid be damned,” Deadline quoted her as saying. “Our production has done a great job, I had to come in 20 minutes early to have my Covid test and it’s changed the face of craft services, but that’s pretty much it.”
This 10-episodic series, about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, is inspired by Kaling’s own childhood.
Ramakrishnan, 17, plays the lead role of Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.
In Season 2, Ramakrishnan will reprise her role as Devi alongside returning cast members, including Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.