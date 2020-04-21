LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Indian American actress Rachel Thundat will join Trevor Stines, Michael Parr, and Shamari Maurice in the cast of “Our Home.”
Thundat is known for her role in the television series “Dual Arrangements,” where she starred opposite Bohemia, the popular American Pakistani Punjabi rapper.
In ‘Our Home,’ Thundat plays Megan Rose, best friend to Rachel, portrayed by British actress Charlotte Spencer.
The film is produced by Spencer Productions in collaboration with SorenFilms Productions.
