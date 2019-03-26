In a few weeks from now, fans will be able to catch Roopashree Jeevaji in action. The Indian American actress has been cast in “NCIS,” the popular CBS action police procedural series.
Jeevaji informed her social media family that she is “thrilled” to be a part of the show that stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, and Maria Bello, among others.
“Excited to share my recent booking on the iconic show NCIS and to have gotten to work with Mark Harmon and Emily Wickersham,” Jeevaji wrote on her Facebook page. “Grateful to my awesome team – my agent Natalie Kollar, my manager Erik Staehle and a huge thank you to Writer Gina Lucita Monreal, Director Tony Wharmby and to the entire Cast and Crew!”
Detailing on-set experiences, Jeevaji added: “When you are on a set, you are reminded of what a truly collaborative effort story telling is. Hundreds of people work almost 16-hour days for months on end just to bring us a glimpse of life, laughter, and stories that move us and shape us. Thrilled to be part of it!”
Jeevaji’s last film was the comedy, “Taco Shop.” Prior to that, she was attached as an actor and producer with “In Search of America, Inshallah,” which was well received in over 50 film festivals worldwide, including Cannes.
In 2012, the trained Bharatanatyam dancer was chosen to be a part of the CBS Diversity Program, along with 22 other talented actors, after competing against 6,000 actors from all over the country. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Ft6K5k)
