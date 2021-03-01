Indian American actress and singer Sheila Houlahan features in a supporting role alongside Academy Award winners such as Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek in the new Warner Bros. feature film, “The Little Things.”
The film, written and directed by John Lee Hancock of “The Blind Side,” released on HBO Max, and in theaters on Jan. 29.
In the film, Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city.
Houlahan, whose mother is of Indian descent, plays the role of Paige Callahan, a girl from the wrong side of the tracks whose fate is ultimately bound to Deacon’s. All of Houlahan’s scenes are with Denzel Washington, according to King5 News.
She told the outlet that she was ecstatic on landing the role and “ran around her room screaming for ten minutes” after she was cast, and that Washington was not only a pro, but kind.
“The theme in my head the whole time was I am getting paid to do this. Someone is paying me to have a master class with a legend. He was so giving of spirit. He was loving and giving with his time,” the publication quoted Houlahan as saying.
Houlahan’s acting credits include a series regular role on Amazon Prime’s “The Scottish Play”; a recurring co-star role on SyFy’s “Z-Nation”; and a recurring guest star role on HD Discovery Channel’s “The Wonderland Murders.”
Additionally, Houlahan played the lead role of Nina, a troubled teen with supernatural powers, in “Beloved Beast,” a Lionsgate film, and also appeared in Paradigm Studios’ feature film, “Wallflower.”
Born in Seattle, Wash., and raised in Bellevue, Wash., Houlahan started singing at the age of six, according to her website. She went on to attend the prestigious Manhattan School of Music where she honed her music and singing skills. While in New York, she also studied with renowned acting coach Penny Templeton.
Houlahan is also the recipient of the prestigious Metropolitan Opera Competition District Award.
She has collaborated with composer A.R. Rahman and has also performed with the Seattle Symphony. She can also be heard on the Cirque du Soleil soundtrack for “Volta” and on the soundtrack for the hit video game, “Destiny 2,” said her bio.
Houlahan, who is close to getting her graduate degree in business and mental health, told King5 News that acting helped her hone her singing skills.
“Once I started dipping in more as an actor, that’s when the singing really took off. I debuted at the Seattle symphony, I started working with recording artist A.R Rahman and kind of working across multiple genres at really big venues, New York and Vegas and getting in songwriting as well,” she shared.
In addition to acting and singing, she has modeled for Bustle, T-Mobile, Amazon and a host of other national brands. She is a celebrity champion for Project HEAL, a nonprofit organization that helps people suffering with eating disorders pay for treatment.
