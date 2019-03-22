“Let’s make room...For voices yet to be heard, for stories yet to be told. We’re making room for you to find them, and for them to find you,” Netflix declared while announcing the launch of a new video inviting diverse talents onboard, in particular, and promoting diversity in Hollywood, in general.
Titled, “Make Room,” the campaign’s tagline is, “More room. More stories. More voices.”
The face of the initiative is “Orange is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba, who opens the nearly one-and-a-half-minute spot with: “Have you ever been in a room and haven’t seen anyone like you, have you ever felt like you belong but have been told subtly or not so subtly that you didn’t? You know these rooms. The world is full of those rooms.”
In the video, Netflix promotes some of its most popular productions, including the wrestling divas series, “Glow,” which stars Indian America actress Sunita Mani. In the clip, Aduba appears on the set of the show in which Mani plays the recurring role of Premkumar, a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes.
Actors Yalitza Aparicio, Hannah Gadsby, Marianna Palka, and Britney Young also star in the video showing viewers that there is a “world of storytelling possibilities in the Netflix Universe.”
Mani, a dancer and choreographer for Cocoon Central Dance Team, a comedic dance group, gained national recognition after she “danced” in DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2014 music video, “Turn Down for What.” She also appeared in the drama, “Mr. Robot,” as Trenton.
She also starred as Fatima Khorasani, a dispatch officer, on the first and second season of CBS All Access’ cop drama, “No Activity,” which Deadline reports, has been renewed for a third season. It’s not clear yet if Mani will be making an appearance on the upcoming season.
Mani’s other upcoming projects include films like “The Elephant in the Room,” “The Outside Story,” and “Can You Keep a Secret,” all of which, according to IMDb, are in post-production.
