Tiya Sircar, who headlined the cast of “Good Sam,” a feel good feature on Netflix, has landed another major project.
The Indian American actress, who starred opposite Zach Braff in the ABC series, “Alex, Inc.,” is now set as a lead alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook in Quibi’s “The Fugitive,” a new take on the 1993 Harrison Ford film which was based on the ‘60s TV series of the same name, reports Deadline.
Quibi is a mobile-only streaming video platform which will launch in April 2020. Quibi is short for quick bites.
Written by Nick Santora, “The Fugitive,” according to Deadline, centers on “blue collar worker Mike Russo, who just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe, when a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on. But the faulty evidence on the ground and ‘tweet-now, confirm-later’ journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him. With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike’s life and family hang in the balance as he becomes… The Fugitive.”
Sircar, as per Deadline, will play Pitti, an ambitious reporter, who will do and say anything to be the first on a story.
Sircar, obviously ecstatic at this announcement, reacted on Twitter, writing, “Some exciting news to share with y’all! So stoked to be working with such talented folks on such a rad project! #TheFugitive #Quibi.”
Best known for starring in NBC’s “Good Place,” Sircar’s credits include “The Witches of East End,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Crazy Ones,” “Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”
The Arlington, Texas, native’s big-screen roles include “The Internship,” “The Domino Effect,” “17 Again,” “Miss India America,” and “Hotel for Dogs.”
Sircar will be seen in a reporter’s role once again in “Christmas 9 to 5,” which is among the films to premiere on Lifetime as part of its holiday programming. The film, which stars actor George Wendt opposite Sircar, will make its debut Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
According to the official synopsis, Jennifer (Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9 to 5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams. It’s a Christmas she will never forget.
