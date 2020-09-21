Indian American and Ukranian-American director Adrij Parekh won an Emmy Award for directing the 'Hunting' episode of the HBO series “Succession” at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, aired virtually Sept. 20 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show, about a family power struggle over a media empire, also won Best Television Drama Series for its second season.
According to ANI, “Succession” is a satirical drama by Jesse Armstrong which revolves around a family of dysfunctional owners of a global media and hospitality empire. The show centers on their tussle for control over the company.
According to Wikipedia, Parekh was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, of Gujarati and Ukrainian descent. He went to high school in Minnesota and attended Carleton College, where he graduated in 1994 with a degree in sociology/anthropology and a minor in media studies.
He went on to study cinematography at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, earning an MFA in 2001, and the FAMU film school in Prague.
While studying at NYU, he was nominated for the 1998 Eastman Excellence in Cinematography award, and in 2001, he won an honorable mention from the American Society of Cinematographers in the "Heritage Award" category.
Parekh currently lives and works in New York City, shooting features and music videos, according to Wikipedia. In 2004 he was named one of Filmmaker Magazine's "25 New Faces of Indie Film" and was included as one of Variety's "Ten Cinematographers to Watch.” Recently, he was invited to join the American Society of Cinematographers.
