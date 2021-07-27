Architect Sanjiv Bhandari was recently appointed to the District II seat of the Contra Costa County Planning Commission for a four-year term.
Recommended by Supervisor Candace Andersen, the Indian American architect’s tenure runs through June 30, 2025.
The County Planning Commission consist of seven members appointed by the board on the basis that one member shall be nominated by each of the five supervisors and two members shall be nominated by the board of supervisors as a whole. The appointed commissioners serve for four-year terms beginning July 1 and ending on June 30.
Bhandari, AIA, FIIA, heads an award-winning architectural firm BKBC Architects Inc., and has 40 years of experience in architecture, urban design and master planning of retail, residential and mixed-use projects. He is a licensed architect in the state of California since 1992.
His recently completed projects in Northern California, according to a press release, include Quarry Lane Preschool for 300 children in Dublin; Learn & Play Montessori school for 115 kids in Fremont; a 150-bed assisted living facility in Turlock; 82-bed memory care living facility in Antioch; a mixed-use building with 44 luxury residential condos in Fremont; 16 townhomes on a .95-acre parcel in Newark; 10 townhomes on a .75-acre lot in Hayward; two custom houses of approximately 4,000 square feet each in Fremont, and a 5,000 square feet custom residence in the Oakland Hills.
For the last three decades, Bhandari has been actively involved with many professional organizations and has served on numerous boards and commissions, including Alamo Municipal Advisory; board of directors of Urban Land Institute San Francisco; Design Review Commission for the City of Walnut Creek; board of directors and chairman of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce; chairman of the architectural review board for the City of San Ramon; director of the American Institute of Architects San Francisco; advisory council of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission; advisory council of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District; and the Contra Costa County Green Building Task Force.
Bhandari, who received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Chandigarh College of Architecture in India, earned a post-graduate diploma in urban planning from IHS, Erasmus University in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and received his master of science degree in architecture from the San Francisco Institute of Architecture.
