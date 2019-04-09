Michelin-starred chef, renowned restaurateur, TV host and author Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut, “The Last Color,” is set to open the fourth annual Indie Meme Film Festival, which kicks off in Austin, Texas, April 14 and continues April 26-28.
The film, featuring Neena Gupta and set in Banaras, is based on restoring the dignity of widows expected to be forgotten in a colorless existence. The Indian America chef will be in attendance at the screening April 26.
The kickoff event includes the screening of the film, “Chuskit,” which is the story of a feisty paraplegic girl who locks horns with her tradition-bound grandfather to chase her dream of going to school.
The Centerpiece film, “Her. Him. The Other,” is based on post-war reality. It comes from three Sri Lankan filmmakers who are renowned for their films on the Sri Lankan civil war.
“With 25 films over 4 days, including 11 features, 9 shorts, and 5 youth films spanning across 7 countries in 9 languages with over 6 filmmakers in attendance, IMFF will be an exceptional world cinema event to resonate with global audiences,” said Tripti Bhatnagar, co-founder of Indie Meme organization and the festival. “We will have amongst us a celebrity chef who is a first-time filmmaker. Everyone, including the children, will have something new to experience at the Indie Meme festival. We urge you to gather your community to celebrate the South Asian culture through films with us.”
The film chosen to be the featured film at the fest is “Half Widow.” In the film, amid the backdrop of the Kashmiri conflict, a young woman must come to grips with the disappearance of her doting husband and embark on harrowing journey of self-discovery. Filmmaker Danish Renzu will be available for Q&A after the screening.
Among the other films that will be showcased at the festival are: “Indian Circus,” in which a circus facing extinction due to competition with new modern forms of entertainment tries its luck with a new act; “Yours Truly,” which follows a lonely working woman in her late fifties in Kolkata who finds herself falling in love with the voice of the railway announcer; “Tokri,” in which after accidentally breaking her father’s cherished watch, a young girl sells homemade baskets to pay for the repair; and “The Sound Man Mangesh Desai,” which is based on the life of Mangesh Desai, who was featured amongst the top 10 sound mixing engineers of the world by New York Times.
The closing night film will be the comedy-drama, “Kaamyaab.” Here’s the film’s synopsis: “On being made to go through his own IMDB page, Sudheer, a washed- up side actor from the heydays of Bollywood, realizes that he ‘retired’ on the verge of a rare milestone - he had featured in 499 Hindi films! Now at 63, against the wishes of his daughter, he decides to come out of retirement to complete the round figure of 500 and get that one substantial role for which he will be remembered forever.” Filmmaker Hardik Mehta will be in attendance.
Indie Meme’s mission is to engage, educate, entertain, and bring together different communities to promote cross-cultural understanding and build a globally conscious community.
