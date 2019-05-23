MUMBAI – Before his official tour in India, Indian American comedian Aziz Ansari was happy to spread cheer and laughter with his surprise gig at a restaurant here in which he touched upon issues like the U.S. politics, racism and the #MeToo movement.
Ansari surprised his fans May 22 by doing a set at Todi Mill Social in Lower Parel as a part of Indian comedian Varun Thakur’s show.
He performed for nearly an hour, right after Thakur. He opened the act by talking about his apprehensions of doing a comedy gig in India.
Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct last year, also opened up about the allegations during the set.
Last year, a 24-year-old New York photographer accused the comedian of repeatedly pressuring her to have sex when they went on a date in 2017.
Opening up about the allegations, he said that he felt scared, humiliated and terrible. He called it an “intense experience.”
The comedian is happy to bring his comedy tour, “Road to Nowhere” to India in collaboration with BookMyShow.
Ansari said he has not prepared differently for his tour in India.
The award-winning stand-up comic will perform at the National Centre for Performing Arts and Liberty Cinema in Mumbai May 24 and 25. He will then perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Delhi May 26.
