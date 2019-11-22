As nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were released Nov. 20, Indian American Aziz Ansari of “Parks and Recreation” and “Master of None” fame was nominated for his Netflix stand-up comedy special “Right Now.”
Ansari’s special was among the nominees in the Best Comedy Album category. The comic is in a field that includes Jim Gaffigan for “Quality Time”; Ellen Degeneres for “Relatable”; Trevor Noah for “Son of Patricia” and Dave Chappelle for “Sticks & Stones.”
Directed by the renowned Spike Jonze, “Right Now” marks Ansari’s third Netflix-exclusive stand-up special, following 2015’s “Live at Madison Square Garden” and 2013’s “Aziz Ansari: Buried Alive.”
In between specials, the actor-comedian has spent most of his time with “Master of None,” a Netflix original he co-created, directs, writes, executively produces and stars in.
The show follows Ansari as commercial actor Dev, with the first two seasons based in New York City and Italy consecutively.
The acclaimed “Master of None” has also received recognition, winning three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, including two wins for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Ansari. A third season is yet to be announced.
Alicia Keys will return as host for the ceremony for the second year in a row, making her the third woman and the first female musician to host the show twice.
The Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.