Time Magazine unveiled its latest Next Generation Leaders list with Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj among the cohort.
The magazine Oct. 11 named 25 leaders from across the globe, among them entertainers, athletes and other public figures of color.
The former “Daily Show” correspondent Minhaj is now hosting his own show, “The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” a political satire show that airs on Netflix, premiering Oct. 28.
“Minhaj has grand ambitions,” Time wrote in its profile of the comic, speaking of his new show.
“He hopes to tackle large social issues like immigration around the world, the rise of conservatism in different countries, sports as a vehicle for political debate and climate change,” it said.
The subjects skew more international than the average political show, in part because Netflix is available in 190 countries, the report said.
But Minhaj’s interests are also more wide-ranging than most American comics.
“Some people look at the board of topics and go, ‘How is that going to relate to people here in America?'” he says, gesturing to the cards, according to the profile. “Stephen Colbert has never been asked, how are you going to relate to the billions of people with melanin on this planet?”
Since President Donald Trump took office, political satire shows have proliferated. Minhaj believes his particular perspective will help Patriot Act stand out, according to the publication.
“Historically, people with my identity across the world have been spoken for or spoken to,” he told the magazine.
Minhaj plans to break that pattern. His hour-long comedy special “Homecoming King,” which debuted on Netflix in May 2017, won him a Peabody Award.
Minhaj has a particular talent for vacillating between the comic and the serious. It’s a method he employed at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Time said.
After roasting an absent Trump and his staff, Minhaj ended his speech by quietly extolling the First Amendment—pointing out no other country would allow a comic the right to make jokes about the president on such a platform, it added.
The performance won him name recognition and proved to television executives that he could tackle a show on his own, the publication said.
“There haven’t been many Indian American comedians to reach Minhaj’s level of fame—and even fewer who openly talk about issues like Islamophobia in their work. He distinctly remembers the moment 2008 when a woman at a John McCain rally accused Barack Obama of being ‘an Arab,’ to which the senator replied, ‘No, he’s a good man,’” the report said.
“All of my friends were like, that is is so honorable. But for me, as a Muslim American, I was like what if an Arab American had been watching this? The real answer should have been, ‘If he’s an Arab, so what?'” Minhaj said. “From then on, I’m just like, I’m not apologizing for who I am. I’m fighting for basic human respect.”
The profile said that Minhaj became aware of his natural talent for comedy while competing in speech and debate at his California high school: “If I could make the judges laugh, I would automatically get 10 to 15 points higher on my score card.”
Later, as a political science major in college, he realized that standup was basically speech and debate with jokes. He began sneaking out of his parents’ house at night in order to perform sets in San Francisco, it said.
Minhaj eventually caught the attention of “The Daily Show.” In 2014, he became Jon Stewart’s last hire before the host left the series.
Minhaj plans to bring the narrative style of “Homecoming King” to “Patriot Act,” the report said.
“I made it very clear that I don’t want to be sitting behind a desk in front of a city skyline,” he told the publication. “The moment people turned on their screens, they’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s Indian John Oliver.'”
Time notes that, historically, audiences have turned to Netflix for bingeing, not appointment viewing. So instead of tackling weekly headlines, Minhaj will investigate evergreen political topics, like affirmative action.
Rather than focusing on the headline-making lawsuit that alleged Harvard University discriminates against Asian students, Minhaj and his co-writers plan to analyze meritocracy more broadly: who gets what and why, the report said.
“I’m an insider and an outsider at the same time,” he says. “There hasn’t been a show like this because there haven’t been people who look like me in this space.”
