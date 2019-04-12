Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj, the 2017 winner of the prestigious Peabody Award in the entertainment category, has once again earned a nomination in the same category.
Minhaj has received the nomination for his Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” The former “Daily Show” correspondent took to Twitter to share the news. “Honored to be nominated with the incredible staff at @patriotact for a Peabody Award this year. Congratulations to all the nominees! @PeabodyAwards,” he wrote.
The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors April 9 announced the 60 nominees that, said Peabody, “represent the most compelling and empowering stories” released in broadcasting and digital media during 2018.
The nominees were selected by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries from television, radio/podcasts and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming, it said.
Over the next several weeks, 30 winners from among these nominees will be announced by category: documentary April 16; entertainment/children’s and youth April 18; and news/radio/web/public service programming April 23.
Peabody Award winners and nominees will be celebrated at a red-carpet event May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.
In “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” the young comedian brings an incisive and nuanced perspective to global news, politics and culture in his unique comedy series. In one of the recent episodes – that trended heavily – he took on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian elections. “Modi promised to put Indians to work. But the unemployment is the highest it’s been in 45 years. We don’t even know how bad it is since Modi’s government has been accused of hiding the data,” he said. “It’s like advertising a sublet on Craigslist with no pictures.” (Read India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2HOEBYa)
