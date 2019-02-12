The rosters for the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game have been announced, and Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj is among the celebrities who will participate in the game.
Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Celebrity Game will take place Feb. 15 at the Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The celebrities are divided into two teams: the home team, which has celebrities with Carolina ties, and the away team. Minhaj is on the away team. The away team roster comprises rapper Quavo, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen, comedians Adam Ray and Brad Williams, among others, NBA has announced.
The home team for the game, presented by Ruffles, includes “Luke Cage” actor Mike Colter, recording artist Chris Daughtry, television personality Dr. Oz, and rapper Rapsody, among others.
The celeb-filled game, according to People.com, comes with a charitable twist: Ruffles is adding a 4-point line to the court. For each “4-pointer” made during the game, Ruffles will make a $4,000 donation to the Special Olympics, it said.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Both teams will also have a “hometown hero,” ESPN announced – Jason Weinmann, who rescued North Carolina flood victims during Hurricane Florence, will play on the home team; and James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant in Tennessee last year, will join the away team.
Meanwhile, Minhaj’s popular comedy series on Netflix, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2,” returned Feb. 10.
