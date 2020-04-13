Music is known to help people get through tough times. And these are indeed, tough times. So if you are looking for a fun and energetic music video, with a subtle message, check out Indian American composer Vivek Agrawal’s new video.
The San Francisco Bay Area, Calif.-based composer hopes to provide a little comic relief amidst these stressful times through a social distancing-themed parody of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
Agrawal, who worked in tech for 10 years before pursuing his passion – music – mobilized a team of techies from San Francisco, Seattle, Wash., Houston, Texas, and New York City, who remotely recorded the audio and video from their iPhones which was then compiled into a track. The video also features Indian American singers and contributors, including Sachin Premasuthan, Rohi Rege and Sailesh Kumar.
Agrawal is using the video to raise funds for MusiCares, which helps support music industry workers who are currently without work.
“After capturing and editing a handful of audio and video recordings from sources ranging from an iPhone to an elaborate home recording studio, I’m excited to present a parody of Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ that showcases just some of the many feelings we may have had during the lockdown experience,” Agrawal wrote on his Facebook page while sharing the video.
“As soon as we began practicing social distancing, I started thinking - though we may be physically separated, we can still be connected virtually through music. I put this to the test and started to work on a song and video with musicians from all over without having to bring them to one space,” he wrote.
Agrawal, who is working on his debut Hindi album, according to his LinkedIn page, goes on to urge people to practice social distancing. “Stay Home, Save Lives, and Make Music,” he concludes.
Here’s the link to the Facebook post with the video: http://bit.ly/dontlockmedown
