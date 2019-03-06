In real life, every first date that you go on may not be really terrible, but may also not advance onto the second round, which could then lead to multiple dates if you don’t click with someone. Finding love is hard, and that same scenario played out with Indian American contestant Gurki Basra on the new Netflix reality show, “Dating Around.”
In the show, a diverse set of contestants are on a mission to find one match worthy of a second date. In each episode, one real-life single navigates five blind dates.
The star of the second episode, Basra, a 36-year-old divorcee, told her social media family before the show premiered: “Participated in a little experiment this year with Netflix. Hope everyone likes it.”
That episode, on national TV, also brought into focus the pressures surrounding arranged marriages, and the stigma often associated with divorce in the Indian diaspora, and the Indian community in general.
Basra, who became the only contestant to not pursue anyone on the show, also had a horrible dating experience on the show, courtesy a white guy named Justin who refused to acknowledge how arranged marriages work and also shamed her over her previous marriage, which she termed as a “culture clash.”
“So this is like an India thing,” he remarks. “It’s a very cultural thing to not understand the societal pressure on getting married,” she told him, adding that her parents had an arranged marriage and met on their wedding day.
The two went back and forth defining the concept of love and how arranged marriages work, with Justin accusing her of lying to her ex-husband – whom she started dating when they were very young and married despite having some doubts because that’s the end goal of a relationship in most Indian families – and her family and friends.
“You lied to a man…Who says yes to getting married when you have doubts?” he asked. “You ruined eight years of your life. You lied to him, and yourself. You agreed to spend the rest of your life with someone and it was a complete lie… How could I ever trust you? How could anyone ever trust you?”
Basra remained calm and tried to defend herself, saying, “I’m not saying I did the right thing…” but Justin totally overpowered the conversation with his utter ignorance and totally unfounded accusations.
In the end, she pointed out that a second date was not on the cards after which Justin stormed out of the bar.
“Watching it, I was like, ‘Oh my god, he’s a total douchebag, why was I so nice to this guy?’” Basra told Bustle.com. “I was very surprised at the level of judgment women deal with going into dates. I think we don’t know it because we’re so used to it, and we just go through with it, and we just handle it a certain way. I felt terrible (on the date) and I wanted to scream at this guy. But I kept my composure, because you’re used to keeping your composure when you hear judgment, or some guy who doesn’t like something you said. I think it’s a subtle thing.”
She also told the outlet that she had refused to succumb to the pressures of the reality TV format right in the beginning and the show’s producers were ok with it.
“I told the producers ... ‘I don’t know how this genre of TV works, but reality TV is often highly produced or they tell you to do things. If you guys are going to tell me, ‘Oh, you have to hit it off with this guy, or say (something scripted) ... I’m not gonna do that,” she said.
Basra told Vulture that many of her friends and family members didn’t approve of the divorce, and for several months she cut everyone off and her brother was the only one who had her number.
But the support that she has received from viewers after the broadcast of the episode, Basra admitted in a Netflix post-show video, has been “therapeutic.”
“I didn’t realize that I was holding on to lot of shame from being divorced. All that s*** I dealt with. Everyone thinks that it’s like this big black dot on your life, like it’s something horrible, when it’s not; it’s a learning experience.”
She went on to add: “It was really interesting to watch it replay, deal with a date that I dealt with, who obviously brought all that shame back and then get a lot of positive messages, like I’ve got a lot of closure that I didn’t know I needed just from that experience alone.”
