Indian American talent manager Priya Satiani, who joined the Los Angeles, Calif.-based entertainment firm Grandview in 2016 and was offered a partnership at the firm late last year, has moved on.
Deadline reports that Satiani has joined Management 360 as a manager/producer and will be bringing all her clients with her.
Management 360 is a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based talent and literary management plus a film and television production company.
According to Deadline, Satiani’s actor and writer-director client list includes Jonathan Majors (“The Last Black Man In San Francisco”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”), Jesse Williams (“The Cabin In The Woods”), Chinonye Chukwu (wrote/directed “Clemency” and “Americanah”), Ser’Darius Blain (“The Big Leap,” “Jumanji”), Seychelle Gabriel (“The Last Airbender”), Storm Reid (“A Wrinkle In Time”), Eddie Huang (“Fresh Off The Boat”), Madeleine Madden (“Wheel Of Time”), Indian American Ravi Patel (“Pursuit of Happyness”), Cornelius Smith Jr (“Scandal”), Indo-Canadian Parveen Kaur (“Manifest”), Wade Allain Marcus (“Insecure”), Indian actress Priyanka Bose (“Wheel Of Time”) and more.
“We at 360 have long admired Priya’s taste, integrity & excellence. We’re thrilled to welcome her as a colleague and excited to work with her and her talented clients,” Deadline quoted the Management 360 partners as saying.
Satiani previously ran Genesis Entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.