Ruhi Mansey has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2021 Summer Fellows program. The Indian American student from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is one of just 50 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country to participate in the program.
She will be a Physical Production/Business Management Fellow through the Television Academy Foundation’s program this summer, according to a Foundation press release.
Mansey, a film and TV production student at the University of Southern California, is currently a series production intern at Amazon Studios. She serves as a resident assistant at USC Undergraduate Housing and is a member of the Women in Cinematic Arts and Indian Student Association.
Previously, she served as a video producer for Trojan Marketing Group.
Growing up in South Florida’s microcosm of cultures, she explained on her website, has “taught her to look at the world as one and embrace stories that stem from the human existence.”
Influenced by her passion for activism and exploration, her films, she writes, “bring to life meaningful anecdotes that are important to our world with abstract interpretations and unique visuals as the driving force.”
Typically, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides 50 internships, at top Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide, said the press release, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a Summer Fellow.
The Summer Fellows Program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead.
Fellows also become life-long members of the Foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.