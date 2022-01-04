“Touching the Untouchable,” a seven-and-a-half-minute short created by Indian American filmmaker and educator Meena Srinivasan, in partnership with her Eurasian-American filmmaker husband, Chihiro Wimbush, has been announced as a finalist for the 2016 Dan Eldon Activist Award.
The short film, produced and directed by Wimbush and Srinivasan, is competing with six other shorts for the prestigious award, which is presented each year to a filmmaker whose work inspires others to heed the call of activism.
“Touching the Untouchable” shows efforts by a new generation of India’s Dalits who are taking steps toward gaining basic human rights, like water, sanitation and education, that they have been denied for generations. The effort is being led by a Civil Rights-era African American who understands the plight of the disenfranchised.
Kathy Eldon, with her daughter, Amy Eldon Turteltaub, presents the award each year in honor of her son Dan Eldon, a journalist who was killed on assignment in Somalia in 1994. This year’s award will be bestowed at The My Hero International Film Festival’s award ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif. Nov. 19.
