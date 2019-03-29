Indian American filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty is racking up multiple accolades, the latest of them being named on Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30 Hollywood and Entertainment’ list.
The 28-year-old’s feature film directorial debut, “Searching,” won three awards at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, including the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize. Along with acknowledging the 2018 thriller, Forbes also notes the arrival of Chaganty’s second film.
His second film, “Run,” is set to release Jan. 24, 2020.
Along with directing the film starring Hollywood actress Sarah Paulson, Chaganty has also co-written the script with Sev Ohanian.
Before the release of “Searching,” the thriller/mystery film starring John Cho and Debra Messing, Chaganty had shared the basic plot of “Run” with India-West.
The Lionsgate thriller, the San Jose, Calif., native told India-West, is a dark and twisted look at a parent and child relationship.
“It’s about another parent-child relationship (mother-daughter), which tends to be the actual theme of what we do. This is going to be our first genuinely dark or negative look at that kind of relationship. So far, all of our work has been very positive towards parents and kids because that’s the kind of background I grew up in,” he told India-West.
Citing a story he saw in India-West about Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan when he was about 8, Chaganty said the story gave wings to his dreams.
“My mom loves movies and got us into it at an early age, but I didn’t know I wanted to be a filmmaker until one day when I saw an Indian guy behind a camera on a set of a movie in Philadelphia in India-West…M. Night Shyamalan… and it got me thinking, OMG! This guy looks so much like me and it clicked that I can make movies, too,” Chaganty told India-West. “Ever since then, I picked up a camera, started studying his career and trying to emulate the number of films he made as a kid, etc.” (Read the full interview here: https://bit.ly/2SlR0cq)
The ‘30 Under 30’ list was personally vetted by a blue-ribbon panel of experts in their fields, said Forbes.
Actors Rachel Brosnahan and Timothee Chalamet, digital star Liza Koshy and Jack Davis, founder of Crypt TV, are among the other names on the list.
The list, which features actors, writers, producers, directors, agents, executives and entrepreneurs, also includes 15-year-old actors Storm Reid and Elsie Fisher.
Other Indian Americans named in the full Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ list will be reported on separately.
