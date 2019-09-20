NBC’s much-loved show, “This Is Us,” returns with its fourth season Sept. 24 and among the highlights of the new season is the addition of several new cast members, including Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.
The news about the new castings was made via a brand new trailer, which was released Aug. 31. Shyamalan only makes a split-second appearance in the one minute-20-second trailer which opens up with Rebecca (Mandy Moore) saying to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). “It’s so strange, isn’t it? “How just like that, a complete stranger can become such a… big part of your story. It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know?”
New cast members include Jennifer Morrison, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton and Nick Wechsler.
The premiere episode will be an extended one, beginning at 9 p.m. and ending shortly after 10 p.m., according to NBC. Following “This Is Us,” the season two premiere of “New Amsterdam” – starring Indian actor Anupam Kher – will run in its entirety and end at 11 p.m. with limited commercial interruption, the network added.
Maintaining a shroud of secrecy around the new characters, NBC stated that at this point they cannot reveal anything about their characters or roles.
“This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the ‘80s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.
“This Is Us’ is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.
(0) comments
