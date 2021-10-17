WASHINGTON – Ace filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's next movie title has been revealed. The official title is “Knock at the Cabin.”
Universal Pictures, the studio backing the upcoming thriller, shared the news on its official Twitter handle.
The movie, which is now releasing on Feb. 3, 2023, was earlier scheduled to arrive on Feb. 17, 2023.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, “Knock at the Cabin” continues the prolific partnership between Universal and Shyamalan. Universal partnered with the Indian American filmmaker’s last four films, “Old” (2021), “Glass” (2019), “Split” (2017) and “The Visit” (2015).
In August, the director teased fans about the upcoming release, posting a picture on his Twitter handle showing off an unlabeled binder that allegedly held the script.
"The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages," he tweeted at that time.
Shyamalan's most recent offering, “Old,” earned $90.1 million at the global box office amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.