Nidheya Suresh has made films across various genres. The Indian American filmmaker’s debut film, “Idée fixe,” was a thriller, while her follow-up film, “Tabitha,” was a horror film. In her third film, “Maa,” she decided to explore social themes and societal issues, writing about a young gay Indian woman coming out to her estranged mother, who doesn’t know of her sexuality. Her latest film, “Bandaid,” shines a light on the legal immigration battles in the U.S.
Talking about her last two films, the Cerritos, Calif.-based based screenwriter, director and producer told India-West: “In a country like India, where this is a topic (homosexuality) that’s not talked about, and avoided so I thought it was very important to explore. ‘Bandaid’ is about a young couple in the U.S. facing decisions regarding legal immigration. One of them is an Indian immigrant. I wrote this film in order to show the nuances of legal immigration and how that affects a relationship.”
Since Suresh graduated with an MFA in screenwriting from the New York Film Academy, she has written and directed five short films.
“Idée fixe,” which she wrote and co-directed with Ahlan Williams, was released in 2018, and was a story about a young girl obsessed with the murder of her best friend and who goes down a path to find out what happened. The film was nominated for the Best First Time Director award at the Oniros Film Awards and for the Best Original Idea at the Top Indie Film Awards, where the lead actress of the film, Maria Sa, won the Best Actress award.
Months later, she wrote and co-directed the film, “Tabitha,” with Williams, which was a horror film about the extent of parental grief. The film was an official selection at multiple national and international film festivals. The Oniros Film Awards named it the Best Horror Film while it won an honorable mention at the Upstate NY Horror Film Festival in 2019. Recently, “Tabitha” was accepted at the Top Shorts Film Festival, and was called one of the Top 15 screenplays, and Top 50 films of the festival cycle, according to a press release. It won the Best Horror Film award at the FilmCon Awards, and got an Honorable Mention: Horror Film at the Top Shorts Film Festival. In Top Shorts, it was also nominated for the Best Screenplay award.
“Maa,” which is Suresh’s first solo directorial, performed very well at festivals, winning her and the film many accolades such as the Best Indie Filmmaker award at the Fesitigious International Film Festival; Honorable Jury Mention (and public screening) at the 7th Indian Cine Film Festival in Mumbai; Honorable Mention: Indie Film at the Los Angeles Film Awards; and Best LGBTQ Film and Honorable Mention: Screenplay at the Oniros Film Awards.
“Maa” is also set to screen publicly at the Indian World Film Festival in Hyderabad March 8.
In 2019, alongside writing and directing “Bandaid,” Suresh also co-directed “For Better or For Worse” with Williams, which is a relationship drama between three couples. Both films are in the final stages of post-production.
