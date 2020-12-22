Indian American filmmaker Shaina Ghuraya, co-founder of Rebuilt Minds, a production company which makes inclusive commercials, music videos, and short films, describes herself on her website as a writer/director whose style is “unapologetic, quirky and bold.”
The company, whose slogan is ‘Embrace diversity and explore intersectionality,’ makes sure that the work they make is inclusive both in front of and behind the camera. They have screened their content at festivals such as Hollyshorts and Reelabilities.
Diagnosed with muscular atrophy at a young age and bound to an electric wheelchair “catalyzed her unique point of view,” Ghuraya told Forbes.
Ghuraya’s work is now being supported by Blackmagic Design, a renowned manufacturer of video production equipment and software.
Blackmagic Design, per Forbes, is considered a gold standard by many in the entertainment community.
“Growing up, I never thought I’d be in the position I am in today,” Ghuraya told Forbes. “I’m a writer and director breaking into Hollywood, an entrepreneur with a production company and a filmmaker supported by Blackmagic Design. Discrimination, unfair governmental policies, and my health problems are all things I have had to overcome to make my dreams come true.”
Ghuraya, who has her MFA degree in film and television production from the University of Southern California, created several films there one of which was titled, “Wheelchair Wendy,” and was screened at ReelAbilities Film Festival.
But making that film, in which she used dolls to show how people with disabilities are treated, wasn’t an easy process. During the filming, she caught a superbug that almost killed her, said Forbes. But Ghuraya was back a week later to finish the film. “I thought, I might quit. But I said to myself, ‘I survived and I’m going to make this film,’” she was quoted as saying.
Even going to college wasn’t easy; Ghuraya needed full time care and her mother quit her job to go with her.
“I feel so lucky that I had that privilege, because I wasn’t going to receive the services I needed to be in LA and be an independent student without her doing that,” she told Forbes. “She should be praised for doing that, but it really is not ok that it had to happen. Something should be different structurally so that when students are given these opportunities, they can succeed.”
Another film written, directed and produced by Ghuraya, “Human Helper” – shot on a Blackmagic Design camera – won an award at the annual Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. Lauded at several film festivals, it was a sci-fi comedic short about a doctor’s mission to make artificially intelligent human like helpers not ableist.
During her time at school where she tried to normalize herself, she said she realized that she “sees the world through a unique lens and this lens can be used to create more empathy in the world.”
Rebuilt Minds has several clients, including an African boutique in Orlando, Florida, for which they recently made a commercial titled, “Three Masks.”
Ghuraya, according to Forbes, is also directing an animated short and her team is producing it. Called “The Faceless Man,” it is a dark comedy about PTSD, which Ghuraya was diagnosed with last year. “It’s about a man with literally no face and he takes on the personality of everyone around him. It was my therapy for dealing with that diagnosis,” Ghuraya told Forbes. “It symbolizes how I felt with it. Where did my face go? It’s easier to numb the pain and not have any real personality.”
Ghuraya, who recently directed a music video, “I Wish I Never,” about women with disabilities and how they experience sexual assault at a higher level than able bodied women, said Forbes, is also working on developing a feature script “Ag” (fire in Hindi) with her two producers. “The feature is a dark comedy that takes a look into the intersectionality of disability as it is viewed in the Indian culture,” she was quoted as saying.
She advises budding filmmakers to just take a leap of faith and start shooting – even if they are simple home videos.
“Don’t be afraid to make films. Don’t think ‘I want to be a filmmaker,’ think ‘I am a filmmaker.’ No goal is too big,” she told Forbes.
