ATHERTON, Calif. — His childhood love for music and math spurred acclaimed Indian classical violinist and mathematician Purnaprajna Bangere to start exploring a unique musical path, and on March 16, Indian classical music connoisseurs and math wizards, who congregated at the home of Indian American entrepreneur Ashok Vaish, got to experience the major confluence of numbers and ragas in a live concert.
Two-time Grammy nominee violinist David Balakrishnan and National Award-winning Indian vocalist Mahesh Kale were among the attendees at the event, which ranged from performance to presentation to talks to Q&A.
Bangere, professor of mathematics and courtesy professor of music at the University of Kansas, fuses his knowledge of geometry with his skills on the violin to hypnotize fans, and that evening was no different. After spearheading a rousing Carnatic music performance with tabla player Ramesh Srinivasan, with attendees’ rapt attention, Bangere proceeded to showcase pieces of his work combining the two.
Guests were amazed at his artistic abilities, saying he delivered a consummate performance, oscillating between Carnatic music and Western-influenced Indian classical music, playing with ragas like Durga and Malkauns.
He then dived deep into the technical aspect of what he does, fielding questions from curious guests and occasionally giving a live demo to everyone’s delight.
A virtuoso trained in Indian classical music and with broad exposure to Western classical violin music, Bangere has developed a meta-mathematical framework that supports creation of new music and also builds a bridge among musical genres of Western classical, jazz, blues and Indian classical.
This framework, rooted in geometry, gives a grammar and a syntax and foundations for new music, Bangere told India-West, adding, musically, Western and Indian systems are different but structurally, they have a lot of commonalities.
“My framework says there is a very close similarity between geometric structures and musical structures. The geometric structures allow me to move from Indian classical music to out of it in a continuous way which expands the Indian classical raga system into a meta-raga system,” Bangere, who draws inspiration from mathematician Alexander Grothendieck and violinist M.S. Gopalakrishnan, said, as he tried to break it down for India-West. “And that is coming from the geometric framework of Grothendieck where you look at a geometric object not in isolation, i.e., not over a point, like Indian raga is over a fixed shruti, so the full force of the geometry of the object is realized only when you jerk it around a parameter so that you see its different avatars and then you look at it holistically.”
Bangere continued: “You take the Indian raga and apply the geometric framework with all these new rules of microtones which are dictated by geometry and then you have to introduce what you call singular fibers in geometry; here we use new ragas, like blues version of ragas. So you put all of them together in a cohesive way, which is dictated by a certain grammar and syntax that evolved from the geometric framework which gives musical rules. You use that to exactly move from one fiber to another and when do these horizontal structures, you get the Western music sounds, so if you want, you can stay in one fiber and shruti and also have Indian music.”
Bangere, trained by Vid. Sri H.K Narasimha Murthy, explained that he is trying to integrate various genres to create a unique product.
“It’s a new system which has its own rules,” he told India-West. “It is in a sense the future. We have this economic globalization where you remove all barriers in trade. Similarly, here you remove the barriers of genres. You transcend genres and, of course, it will become its own genre, but it kind of incorporates other genres. I will never claim that we are expanding Indian classical music. It’s a new genre with elements of various musical genres. It’s like you shift the boundaries and create globalization of music.”
Bangere and Balakrishnan, founder of the multi-Grammy Award-winning Turtle Island Quartet, have known each other for over ten years but have been collaborating since the last three years.
“David is doing a similar thing from the Western side,” Bangere said. “The music is not abrupt. There is an aesthetic behind it.”
Exploring that commonality further, Bangere, Balakrishnan, bass virtuoso Jeff Harshbarger and tabla player Amit Kavthekar have come together to form the Purna Loka Quartet.
“What Purna is doing is very important,” Balakrishnan told the attendees. “When two cultures meet, musicians are looking at ways to travel into each other’s worlds so when that happens generally, the Western language of chord progression kind of crashes into the Indian purity where the melody is drowned and, in some ways, dominates…Purna is using his framework to keep his Indian musical persona intact and yet create a counterpoint…He is using his framework to move the way Western music moves without being Western.”
Balakrishnan informed the guests that Mysore-born Bangere was attracted to Western music just like he was inclined towards Indian classical music, and also shared some major contrasting points between the two forms of music.
“Western music doesn’t have Microtones per say. We are always playing pitches…Purna is taking this to another level…Lately, he has been finding micro chromatic pitches. I can tell he is hearing things that I’m not hearing. And I don’t know where that’s going to go, but I know that it’s going to be great. I have great faith in him,” he said, adding when he’s not on the road, he is busy playing bhajan and keertan with his non-Indian friends.
“His performance, lecture, everything, is mind blowing and at the same time, it shows not just how to use mathematics in music but also how different music from different cultures…Indian, Western is coming from the same roots. It may sound different but if you go into the intricate depth of music, it’s technically the same swara, raga played in different styles,” 16-year-old violinist Shreyas Srinivasan, who is also taking lessons from Murthy, told India-West. “It’s not been shown ever how these are closely related, which I learnt today. The fingerings are different but the notes are almost the same…”
Bangere also presented an abstract for a bigger composition based on Claude Debussy’s “The Girl with the Flaxen Hair,” which Vaish said sounds Western in the beginning before it takes the form of Indian music.
“In music, he starts not just with notes, he starts with relationships and structures and using those, he has been able to unshackle the structural and cultural aspects of music into these abstract entities,” Vaish told India-West. “Mathematics gives him sign posts as to which direction to go into…Firstly, he creates new ragas but he also creates bridges between ragas and Western music like jazz, like Blues Bridge, which is very unique. He can create music that goes outside of bounds of traditional music. He sees very deep stuff that people can’t see.”
Bangere has delivered talks and performances – which, he told India-West, have been “stunningly positive,” even from “deep Indian musicians” – at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute at the University of California Berkeley, Brown University, University of Toronto, Tufts University, Clay Mathematical Institute, Chennai; and National Institute for Advanced Studies in Bangalore, among others, as well as at concert venues in Boston, Kansas City, and San Francisco. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2TkeTwR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.