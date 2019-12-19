BURBANK, Calif. — If you are a fan of “Frozen,” the Academy Award-winning animated feature, which remains the number one animated movie of all time, there is every chance that the recently released “Frozen 2” had your attention too.
Of special interest to Indian Americans is that the director of cinematography and lighting on both the films is Chennai-born Mohit Kallianpur, who oversaw the team of lighting artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, which brought the films to life. The Indian American tech whiz has told the media that the work on “Frozen,” with all its ice and snow scenes, had posed a challenge. With some research, he has said, he was able to showcase white-out blizzards, ice palaces and slippery ice effectively.
In the sequel, the grandeur of the scenes continues, thanks to his and his team’s attention to detail. There is little doubt that lighting can enhance a mood and Kallianpur says he works closely with the director and art director to ensure that the characters convey what they want portrayed. Movie making is a collaborative effort and he is keenly aware of this.
Kallianpur received his degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani. Later, while he was doing his master's degree in computer science from the University of South Carolina, he caught the computer graphics bug.
He began as a production software technical director on the feature, "Dinosaur”; his other credits include well known productions like "Treasure Planet," "Chicken Little," "Meet the Robinsons," "Bolt," and "Tangled." Kallianpur has been a Disney Animation Studios artist since 1996.
A Southern Californian, Kallianpur now resides in Burbank with his wife Claire and their two children.
