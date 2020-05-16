Indian American bassist, composer, and bandleader Joshua Crumbly on May 15 released “For Victor,” the third single from his debut album “Rise” through Open Book Records.
"’For Victor’ is a dedication to the late Victor Bailey, whom I was fortunate enough to have as a mentor of mine,” Crumbly said in a press release.
“He's a huge influence on me as both a bassist and composer. During the studio sessions for ‘Rise,’ I would share the story of what each song was about but encouraged everyone to reflect/relate to it in their own way from their own instances in their lives. This is my ‘thank you’ to Victor Bailey in the form of a song.”
Since his mentorship under Victor Bailey, Crumbly has recorded and toured with such genre-blurring artists as Kamasi Washington, Lizz Wright, Stefon Harris, Ravi Coltrane, Anthony Wilson, Terence Blanchard, and Leon Bridges, noted the release. The music on ‘Rise’ draws inspiration from all those artists.
“My goal is to write songs that can be performed at rock festivals or jazz clubs or concert halls,” Crumbly further stated. “I come from a very diverse musical background and believe that this album has something for everyone.”
Crumbly’s mother is from Kolkata, and his father is African-American, according to an email to India-West from his publicist. The album’s opening track “Afria” is a dedication to both of Crumbly’s parents, the title combining both Africa and Asia together.
The song “Noah” is also inspired by India — he wrote it shortly after visiting his mother's side of the family. The song conveys togetherness, which was a feeling he felt on the trip, when his entire family would all gather in one tiny apartment on Sundays to cook dinner and sing and dance.
"Those occasions were so beautifully simple but really moved me, and reminiscing about it led me to the bass ostinato that the song is built on,” Crumbly says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.