An Indian American plein air and studio artist, painter, and art educator has used her passion for the medium to create art for a good cause.
Lakshmi Shankarreddy, who currently resides in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, is known for her oil paintings which has her distinctive contemporary touch with soft impressionist style. She is also an art educator, having taught art workshops in the U.S. and India.
Her parents, both doctors, encouraged her from her childhood to draw, paint and create. Having known her passion since she could say the word "artist," Shankarreddy spent her whole life working towards achieving that goal, according to her bio.
She loves to paint and continues to be a professional and practicing artist, it said. Her art works have been exhibited in art shows both her in the U.S. as well as abroad in India.
Additionally, Shankarreddy has been conducting "Creating Art for a Good Cause" art show fundraisers for nonprofit organizations.
No stranger to passing down her knowledge, Shankarreddy has been teaching fine art to children, teens and adults for nearly the past 29 years.
“I am inspired constantly by beauty of nature and to make Art. Art is my passion and an essential part of my life. There has never been anything else I wanted to be or do," she said.
"My muses are many — Kindness, Compassion, Nature, United States of America, India, Indian mythology, food, festivals, family and friends. I am delighted to share my art and inspiration with you,” Shankarreddy added.
Shankarreddy has been teaching art classes at Lakshmis Art Workshop, an art school in Union City.
She started the workshop with the purpose of teaching art, mainly visual arts in all its manifestations, beginning with children's art classes, summer art camps to courses in drawing, painting, art portfolio prep for teens and oil painting classes for adults.
The workshop conducts art classes and summer art camps which are designed to bring out the creative talent in children apart from imparting skills. The emphasis is on the very free expression of ideas through art lessons, specially designed projects and art appreciation, noted the release.
Children are introduced to freehand, model, memory, geometric and perspective drawing and are encouraged to choose their manner of expression and learn to create art using various mediums like pencil art, charcoal, oil pastels, Ink sketches, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, oil painting, clay art, collage making, mixed media, print making and art history.
More information about Shankarreddy and her work and her workshops can be found at www.lakshmishankarreddy.com or by emailing lakshmisartworkshop@gmail.com.
