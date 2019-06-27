Ten years after releasing his last film, “Help Me, Help You,” Indian American physician and filmmaker Dr. Ravi Godse is finally ready with his fourth film, a romantic comedy. Called “Remember Amnesia,” the film that Godse wrote and directed, hit selected theaters across the U.S., June 14.
In the film, an Indian American doctor loses his memory in an accident while on a trip to India. When he wakes up in the hospital, he can’t remember anything about his life, and his wife, whom he may have killed.
“I’d call it a romantic comedy,” Godse told Triblive.com. “Having a movie about a guy who doesn’t know whether he killed his wife and calling it comedy is a comedy in itself.”
Indian American actor Dileep Rao, known for his roles in films like “Avatar” and Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” plays the protagonist’s role while Lisa Ann Walter plays his wife. The film’s cast includes Indian actors Shruti Marathe, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Patkar and Mohan Agashe.
The film took Godse six months to write and was filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and in Kolhapur, India, in just eight days, he told Triblive.com.
“I could have done it in six days if I was acting in it,” Godse joked. “We had a lot of fun doing it. It makes some serious points about patient safety in a fun way. In the end, I give a little powerful message about being nice to everybody.”
Godse also added that he is already working on his next movie, a period drama about India’s involvement in World War II.
Godse’s other films include “I Am a Schizophrenic and So Am I” (2008) and “Dr. Ravi and Mr. Hyde” (2007).
According to the publication, Godse and his physician wife, Dr. Madhuri Vasudeo Mahajan, moved in 1995 from India to Pittsburgh, where they both completed residencies at the former St. Francis Hospital. They have two children, a 22-year-old daughter and a 17-year-son.
According to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, Godse is the cousin of popular Indian actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who influenced his interest in films.
Watch the teaser of “Remember Amnesia” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.