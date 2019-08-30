Indian American film producer Akanksha Prabhune has joined the Oxygen true crime series, “A Wedding and a Murder,” which is now in its second season, as an associate producer.
“I am excited to be a part of ‘A Wedding and a Murder’ with so many talented people who have joined together to create a meaningful show,” Prabhune said. “Each episode is an insightful look at marriages as they were impacted by crime and then families were forced to seek justice from an imperfect criminal justice system.”
Produced by Charlotte Glover (“Diabolical Women”) and executive produced by David Leepson (“Sport Science”) for Leepson Bounds Entertainment, “A Wedding and a Murder,” explores seemingly dream marriages that ended up in murder or mystery.
The show airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, 7 p.m. Central on Oxygen.
“For this particular show, there was quite a bit of research involved since it’s a true crime show,” Prabhune said. “So, we obviously had to make sure that we had our facts straight. We prepared a timeline for these cases and then shot the recreations – which is basically a recreation of the crime for the show.”
Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and airs programming targeted towards women.
The Pune native comes to the show after working on the drama, “Resolve,” from director Austin Dragovich (“Jurassic Prey”), starring Esther Mira (“Inn Communication”) and Poonam Basu (“Ugly Dolls”). Her other credits include films such as “Going Out,” “Car Pool,” “Memory: Time Traveling in Bits and Pieces,” “Right,” and others, as well as television shows as “Howie Mandel’s “Animals Doing Things,” “Crime Cleaners,” “Seize & Deliver” among others.
Later this year, Prabhune is set to begin work on a feature film and a travel show which will give her the opportunity to travel across the country and showcase the unique culture of different towns.
