Indian American producer Vivek J. Tiwary is over the moon, thanks to his win at the 63rd Grammy Awards.
At the 2021 Grammy Awards March 14, the award for the Best Musical Theater Album went to the Broadway hit, “Jagged Little Pill.” Tiwary is one of the producers of the musical, which is based on Alanis Morissette’s classic album.
Sharing the win for “Jagged Little Pill” were the album’s principal soloists, Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley, along with producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen. Kitt accepted the award on the team’s behalf.
“I’m ETERNALLY GRATEFUL that the Grammys were virtual this year, and I had to join from home -- because this is how it went down when we won Best Musical Theater Album for @JaggedMusical! TY @RecordingAcad @AtlanticRecords @Alanis @GlenBallard @JaggedMusical family + all our fans!” Tiwary wrote on Twitter alongside a video that showed him dancing with joy with his two kids.
Towards the end of the clip, his daughter can he heard congratulating him. “You did it, daddy,” she exclaims.
Their album bested fellow nominees “Amélie,” “American Utopia on Broadway,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Prince of Egypt” and “Soft Power.”
Tiwary is an award-winning producer of narrative entertainment from groundbreaking Broadway shows to genre-defining immersive experiences, a media financier/investor, and a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author. He is the founder of Tiwary Entertainment Group.
In the past, Tiwary has either been a financier or a producer on productions which include Green Day’s “American Idiot,” “A Raisin In The Sun,” “The Addams Family,” “A Little Night Music,” and both of Mel Brooks’ musicals, “The Producers” and “Young Frankenstein.” Combined, these productions have won 25 Tony Awards and 59 Tony nominations, according to his website.
His graphic novel, “The Fifth Beatle,” won numerous literary awards, including the Will Eisner Comic Industry Award and two Harvey Awards. It is a Lambda Literary Finalist for Best LGBT Graphic Novel and has been added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Library and Archives. It is being adapted into a TV series for which Tiwary is writing and serving as executive producer.
British American sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar and Indian American singer/composer Priya Darshini were also among the nominees this year but didn’t make the final cut.
Shankar’s six-song album, “Love Letters,” was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Global Music Album category, while Priya Darshini’s album, “Periphery,” was nominated for the Best New Age Album award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.