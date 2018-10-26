Musicians resort to unique ways to unlock their creativity, but using their math prowess to create music is something quite unheard of. But an Indian American professor at the University of Kansas is doing just that.
Purnaprajna Bangere, professor of mathematics and courtesy professor of music, blends his love of geometry with his talent on the violin.
A virtuoso trained in Indian classical music and with broad exposure to Western classical violin music, Bangere, according to the university, has developed a meta-mathematical framework that supports creation of new music and also builds a bridge among musical genres of Western classical, jazz, blues and Indian classical.
“This geometric framework gives a grammar and a syntax and foundations for new music,” Bangere said. “Music is a personal statement, always. So is this, which in some way represents my experiences.”
Even though it might seem like an odd combo now, he was always drawn to music. Bangere, who grew up in Mysore, Karnataka, was exposed to Indian classical music at a young age since his family was interested in it.
His parents recognized his interest in music and initiated vocal music lessons when he was around seven years old. The teacher, T.R. Srinivasan, identified Bangere’s passion for the violin when he was about 13 years old and took him to Vid. Sri H.K Narasimha Murthy where his rigorous training in violin began for the next several years.
After coming to the U.S., he was exposed to jazz and blues. Bangere, according to the university, also found inspiration in the pioneering work of the math giant and geometer Alexander Grothendieck.
“I realized that his viewpoint, which is very radical, applies brilliantly to view music in a unified way, where we can reconcile some key elements in Indian classical, Western classical, jazz and blues,” said Bangere.
Bangere has delivered talks and demonstration at the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute at the University of California Berkeley, Brown University, University of Toronto, Tufts University, Clay Mathematical Institute, Chennai, and National Institute for Advanced Studies in Bangalore, among others as well as at concert venues in Boston, Kansas City, San Francisco.
He is currently collaborating with violinist David Balakrishnan, founder of the multi-Grammy Award-winning Turtle Island Quartet.
“We started working together on this music that is neither Indian or Western, with a framework coming from geometry, actually,” Bangere as quoted as saying. “It may be viewed as ‘integration’ by some or as another way of doing music.”
The duo, who has created a new musical syntax based on a geometric framework that integrates Indian classical music and Western music, encompassing elements from classical, blues and jazz, will be performing Oct. 28 at the Lied Center Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.