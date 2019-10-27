Indian American singer/rapper Sapra will soon begin filming a new music video in which he stars along with Indian TV actress Saanvi Talwar.
Talwar has had leading roles in several TV serials, including “Yeh Kaha Aa Gaye Hum” for Balaji Telefilms, “O’ Gujariya” on Channel V, “Qubool Hai” on Zee TV, and “Chandranandini” for Star Plus. The series have been broadcast in countries like Indonesia, Dubai, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
She is also studying at the renowned Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
“I have been lucky to work with different people from different countries,” said Talwar. “My last star show, ‘Chandranandini,’ was a big hit in Indonesia. I went there for promotions and when I entered the Indonesian airport, I got so many gifts, it was so surprising and I was touched. One of my fans gave me a beautiful portrait of myself.”
While here, Talwar is combining business and pleasure. Recently, she shot with legendary photographer, Vern Evans, to promote her new short film, “Always on My Mind,” that will be released near Valentine’s Day 2019. Evans has worked with international icons, including Jackie Chan, Elon Musk, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron.
She is also taking an occasional day out to see the sights.
“My days are busy from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with classes and the rest of the time, I explore the city,” said Talwar. “My experience so far is amazing. I have explored Los Angeles, San Francisco, Yosemite Valley and I’m yet to visit Las Vegas. My favorite so far is Yosemite Valley — jaw-dropping views, huge mountains, beautiful waterfalls and amazing resorts. I also enjoyed San Francisco and loved the city’s culture and upbeat environment.”
Talwar would one day like to perform in theatre; it’s one of the reasons she’s studying at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre.
“It’s been a dream come true,” said Talwar. “My teachers are working professionals in Hollywood and their wisdom and guidance is helping me understand the art of acting. It’s very important for every actor to learn and understand the craft of acting. Theatre is all about imagination, when you learn that it makes you a powerful actor. It’s also challenging to act in an American accent. It’s totally different from what I am used to. It’s sometimes a challenge to understand others and to be understood. However, I am so happy to be exposed to a new culture. I would definitely come back to Hollywood – the La La Land, aka, city of dreams.”
Talwar reportedly has a fan following of more than 100,000 on Instagram.
