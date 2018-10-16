CHICAGO, Il. — WTTW’s Emmy-winning local restaurant review series “Check, Please!” premieres its 18th season with a familiar face in the hosting chair, Alpana Singh, the noted local Indian American restaurateur and master sommelier, who joins the table on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. on WTTW11 and wttw.com/checkplease.
The season will kick off with three Chicago residents — science teacher Michael Bruesch, jewelry designer Don Strzepek, and executive assistant Rebecca Flores — who will compare notes on their experiences at Go 4 Food in Chinatown, Dos Ricco’s in Lincoln Square, and Tied House in Lakeview.
“I’m thrilled to return to one of the most unique and authentic shows in the restaurant and food world,” Singh stated in a press release. “Our reviewers don’t hold back this season, and it has been a blast to hear their stories and trade tips on everything that’s happening around the Chicago dining scene.”
“Chicago has some of the best restaurants in the world, and many of them are tucked into neighborhoods where only the locals know how good they are,” added “Check Please!” executive producer David Manilow.
“Check Please!” fans will find new content on the show’s companion social and digital channels, including extra videos with Alpana Singh and David Manilow who will chat each week about what went on behind the scenes, food and dining trends, etc.
Singh, who was born and raised in Monterey, Calif., will also contribute weekly website stories about Chicago’s culinary landscape, the changing relationship of people to food, and food and wine tips.
