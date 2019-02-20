Indian American singer Aditi Sri will be the only Indian American to perform during SOS’ upcoming nationwide tour. The Los Angeles, Calif.-based organization advocates for high school students affected by bullying, among other issues.
The tour will begin in April 2019, and will cover 48 states of the U.S.
“It has been an honor to represent as the first Indian singer to tour,” a press release quoted Sri as saying. “This is a unique and prestigious opportunity to tour and help the kids.”
Trained in both Hindustani classical and western vocals, the San Francisco Bay Area-based singer has performed in over 100 fundraising concerts and has won several awards.
Sri has been performing at concerts from a young age; at the age of 12, she performed at an event headlined by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta; when she was 13, she sang at a concert featuring singers Arvinder Singh and Lucky Ali; and among her performances is a concert with Kailash Kher. She did her first solo concert in 2016.
Sri, who loves country and pop music, has also released two English-language singles, “On Your Own” and “Shine.” Both tracks showcase the tenacity this generation has while still being a great set of modern pop songs, said the press release.
Her father Srini Veeraraghavan said that Sri always maintained a balance between academics and her passion.
“Balancing her music with her schoolwork, Aditi never let either fall by the wayside,” he said. “Her dedication to everything in her life has won her praise and accolades from not only fans but critics and those who awarded her the Stardust Award.”
Sri, who will soon be releasing her new single, “Like You Do,” has been honored by the state of California, and the cities of Fremont, Milpitas, and Newark in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.