Indian American singer Aditi Sri has been selected to participate in the 2021 iPOP convention, which will be held in Los Angeles, Calif., from July 10-14.
Sri was among five contestants selected out of 1,500 contestants who auditioned, according to a press release.
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals.
In 2019, SM1 Sony Music Group signed a deal with Sri.
Trained in both Hindustani classical and western contemporary pop, the San Francisco Bay Area-based singer has performed in over 100 fundraising concerts and has won several awards. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/30UO07I)
She has also released three singles: “On My Own”; “Shine”; and “Like You Do.” The songs explore themes such as relationships, self-reliance, and chasing your dreams.
“All of her singles are unique and give a strong message that provides everyone with courage to do what they want, make them stronger and unbeatable,” added the release.
Sri’s next single with SM1 Sony Music Group – which was filmed at the Paramount Recording Studio – is titled, “Unbreakable.”
For the song, she worked with Atlantic Record’s lyricist Alex.
“I feel as we all go through stressful problems in life there is a source of power in all of us that is greater than the problem so we should be strong enough to fight against it and shine in our lives,” Sri said about the new single.
