SM1 Music Group/Sony Music announced May 25 that the company has signed a deal with Indian American singer Aditi Sri.
She will initially be releasing a single, “Like You Do,” with the music company, and will go on to release two more singles with SM1 Music Group/Sony Music in early July.
“It is with great enthusiasm and pleasure that we announce the signing of Aditi to SM1 Music Group/Sony Music,” said the organization.
Trained in both Hindustani classical and western contemporary pop, the San Francisco Bay Area-based singer has performed in over 100 fundraising concerts and has won several awards. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/30UO07I)
The 18-year-old, who began singing and performing when she was just five years old, is “not your average American pop singer,” said SM1 Music Group. “She calls America home, where she has become a rapidly rising role model for young girls not only in the U.S. but around the world.
“Aditi is smashing stereotypes, phobias and discrimination,” it added.
“We are looking forward to working with Aditi,” said Glenn Maginnis, vice president of SM1 Music Group.
