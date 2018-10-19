AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based world music songstress Nagavalli has announced that her new album, “Immersion,” is set to be released Jan. 15, 2019, followed by a Jan. 20 performance at the One World Theatre here.
Nagavalli’s music, described as “Eastern soul with delicate touches of pop, rock, trance and pure
Eastern tradition,” blends Western melodies and instruments with traditional Eastern overtones,
vocals, sitar and percussion.
“Immersion” is a back-to-roots journey for Nagavalli, channeling the spiritual and devotional quality of traditional Indian music, said a press release. As the title of the record suggests, it is meant to have an immersive, meditative quality that is only enhanced by a continuous format, as each song seamlessly transition together.
“I composed the melodies on the album,” said Nagavalli. “The album was recorded as one continuous piece of music, even as it strings several different shlokas/Sanskrit chants and bhajans together using, primarily, instrumental interludes,” the Indian American singer added.
“The album also brings together western instruments such as keys, synth and pedal steel with traditional Indian vocals, sitar and percussion instruments.”
Songs on the record feature lyrics from ancient Sanskrit chants and writings by ancient saints such as Sant Kabir and Meera Bai.
