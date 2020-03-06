Punjabi songs are ruling the roost in India, and abroad and hence are being produced in large numbers. Indian American singer Vinny Dahra is the latest to jump on the bandwagon with her upbeat Punjabi song, “Akh Meri.”
Providing the vocals alongside Dahra, who has performed at many stage shows in the U.S., is singer Vine Arora.
Music lovers seem to love the video, which has racked up over 650,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded Jan. 25.
Dahra said: “This is a Punjabi album which will be in much demand during weddings. This song is about a girl who considers herself as the most beautiful girl in the world.”
Dahra and Arora also star in the video. About acting in films, Dahra said that acting is not her first love but she will “certainly” sing for a Bollywood film if given a chance.
“This is just the beginning in India and Bollywood. Now I will continue to visit India quite often,” she said.
The video is directed by Gurudev K. Aneja, who previously directed Arora’s song, “Absolute Kudiye.”
Watch “Akh Meri” here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3OVVbBfgDI&feature=youtu.be
