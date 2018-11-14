A sixteen-year-old Indian American student from Tamuning, Guam, will soon be displaying her singing skills at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.
Nithya Narayanaswamy, a senior at St. John’s School, was nominated by her theater and music directors, and teacher, for the Carnegie performance, which she had to audition for, reports postguam.com. The performance is scheduled for February 2019.
“I’m really, really excited. I feel like I have achieved a big dream of mine, but this isn’t the end. Because I love music so much, I’m going to keep exploring,” she told the local publication.
Belonging to a musical family, singing came naturally to Narayanaswamy.
The young student, who has been working on her skill since the age of three, began her journey in music singing bhajans. She was also trained in singing along to Carnatic music, according to the report, which added that her tryst with Western contemporary music began when she in the eighth grade. Recently, she has expanded her skill to include Western classical.
Narayanaswamy, also an active member of the school theater, told postguam.com that even though music is a big part of her life and she will continue to sing, she is not looking at a career in music.
