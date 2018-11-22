Sathvi Seshan, an Indian American sophomore at Pacific Ridge School in Carlsbad, Calif., has been selected to perform for the 2019 High School Honors Performance Series at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. The series challenges elite students to perform at their best.
Come February, she will play the violin with the Symphony Orchestra. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.
Earlier this year, Seshan auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted following a review by the Honors Selection Board.
Seshan will join performers from 46 states within the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, several provinces of Canada, Australia, Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, and South Korea.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said program director Morgan Smith. “We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget.”
Seshan has been studying music for the last 12 years or so and is a member of the San Diego Youth Symphony Ovation ensemble.
In response to her selection as a finalist, Seshan said, “I am super excited to play at Carnegie Hall along with exceptional musicians from all around the world!”
The finalists will come together in New York City for five days in February. The selected musicians will get a chance to rehearse and perform under master conductors and will also have the opportunity to meet other like-minded musicians from around the world. Though much of the students’ time is focused on performance preparation, the week also allows students to experience the best of the sights and the performance arts in New York City.
Two performances, an Honors Choral Performance and an Honors Instrumental Performance, will take place Feb. 10, 2018 and are open to the public.
