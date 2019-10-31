Indian American actor Maulik Pancholy — known to millions of teens as the voice of Sanjay Patel in the animated series “Sanjay and Craig,” and as Baljeet on “Phineas and Ferb” — is currently touring the U.S. to promote his young adult fiction novel, “The Best At It,” which depicts a young boy’s struggle to find and claim his identity.
“As a 12-year-old, I was having all these feelings: my sexuality felt different, my culture felt different. But no one was talking about it,” Pancholy told India-West in a wide-ranging telephone interview, adding that he hoped his book, published by HarperCollins, might help kids who are struggling with their ethnic and sexual identities.
“I didn’t come out to myself until I was in my 20s. And I spent a lot of time being Indian in some spaces, and trying to be American in other spaces. It caused a lot of stress,” said the 45-year-old actor, who married chef Ryan Corvaia on Sept. 28, 2014.
“It was the impetus for the book. I kept thinking, ‘what if I had a book?’ It would have made a difference.”
Pancholy launched the book Oct. 8 at Books of Wonder in New York, in a conversation with actress Tina Fey, with whom he appeared on the television series “30 Rock.”
A week later, Pancholy appeared in conversation with Randall Park — star of the hit television series, “Fresh Off the Boat,” which depicts the life of an Asian American restaurateur and his family — at Vroman’s bookstore in Pasadena, California. He read at the Texas Book Festival, made stops in Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C., along with other venues. And, on Oct. 21, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio honored Pancholy with a commemoration during the City’s celebration of Diwali. The mayor also proclaimed Oct. 21, 2019 “Maulik Pancholy Day.”
Set in small-town Indiana, “The Best At It” tells the story of 12-year-old Rahul Kapoor, a middle school struggling with his Indian American identity, and the possibility that he might be gay. Pancholy also builds upon the themes of school bullying, the stereotypes of Asian American children, nosy relatives, and the one-upmanship common among Indian American relatives and friends.
Seeking to find his niche in middle school, and to prove his worth to Brent the bully, Rahul tries on several hats before he finds the one that fits.
Pancholy, who was born in Dayton, Ohio, and grew up in Tampa, Florida, told India-West that many middle schools have invited him to speak. “I let kids know that I struggled a lot as a kid.”
“I ask the kids, ‘do any of you feel different?’ A lot of hands shoot up. Some kids talk about their height, weight, skin color. They really do open up and break out of their shells.”
At one school, a teacher came out to Pancholy in the parking lot after his reading. “He said ‘I don’t know if I can tell my students. What would their parents say?’”
Surprisingly, many parents have responded positively to Pancholy’s appearances at their children’s school; there has also been backlash, with some parents worried about their children being exposed to an “LGBT agenda,” he said.
The actor talked about high suicide rates among LGBT teens. According to data from the Trevor Project, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24. LGBT youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth, and are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth.
“Middle school is the place where we start figuring out who we really are,” Pancholy said. “In middle school, I knew there was something different about me. I knew I was attracted to guys."
“I spent a lot of time trying to deny it,” he added.
When he finally started coming out, telling his family took a while. Pancholy told a few close friends first, then cousins, and then his mother and father.
“They were amazing,” Pancholy said of his parents, noting also that others dropped out of his life.
Pancholy married Corvaia at a fusion wedding in The Hamptons. The couple had a henna night, and a sitar player, but the ceremony was not religious.
“I’m hopefully inspiring kids on a lot of levels: to be yourself, and live your truth,” said Pancholy.
