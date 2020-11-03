An Indian American teenager has launched a petition seeking more diversity in Disney films.
The Walt Disney Company has been making strides when it comes to diversity within their company, including introducing a sixth key called “Inclusion” into cast member training, hiring a new executive at Disney Channel to focus on diversity and inclusion, providing resources to parents who want to talk about difficult topics, including racism, with their children, and more.
But still, teen Anushka Kalyan, 13, of California, wants more, according to a report on insidethemagic.net.
The official petition on change.org description reads: “Hello, my name is Anushka Kalyan. I live in Northern California, I’m 13, and I’m about to go into 8th grade.
“I’ve always loved Disney movies and I’ve always enjoyed the way they made me feel immersed in the story. However, most Disney movies portray a Caucasian lead role, which is definitely difficult for me to relate to, being Indian American. Out of all 12 official Disney princesses, only 5 are non-white.
“This statistic does not show an equal representation of all demographics in America, let alone the world. Disney’s PR vice president, George Wexler, has revealed that Disney has created Vietnamese, Ethiopian, Chinese, Iranian, Indian and Eskimo princesses, but believes the world is not ready for them yet.
“In a time of worldwide racial movement, I have spoken to my Chinese, Iranian, and Indian friends about this topic, and they are equally awaiting their fair share of media portrayal by Disney as I am. I believe a large portion of change starts with the media, like Disney.”
She added: “I urge you to add your name to this petition so we can create racial equity in Disney characters, which will impact generations to come.”
Kalyan recently commented on the petition, thanking those who have signed it.
“Thank you so much for signing this petition. We haven’t reached our final destination yet, but we’ve definitely made a lot of progress over the past few months,” she wrote.
“I wanted to let you know about two recent changes Disney has made in terms of ethnic diversity and inclusion! Recently, they’ve announced they will be releasing a new movie in March of 2021 called ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, meant to take place in Southeast Asia! This definitely shows how Disney’s adapted, in which we may have made an influence. Another change Disney has made is in its new streaming platform, Disney+.
“If a movie contains harmful cultural depictions, then they have released a statement saying, ‘This program includes negative descriptions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now’.
“It’s wonderful how Disney has shown some signs of improvement, which I’m really proud of.”
“Raya and The Last Dragon” will be Disney’s first animated feature to be inspired by Southeast Asia. Both filmmakers Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, along with producer Osnat Shurer, recently told Entertainment Weekly that they are working incredibly hard to accurately depict the cultures from Southeast Asia into the film.
